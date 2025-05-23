Left Menu

SIA Intensifies Raids in J&K: Uncovering Online Terror Networks

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) launched multiple raids in Jammu and Kashmir, focusing on terror-linked properties and sleeper cell modules. Strategic information and materials were seized, and the authorities emphasized combating online radicalization among the youth. The SIA remains committed to preserving national security and public order.

SIA conducted raid at a house allegedly linked to terrorists (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The State Investigation Agency (SIA) ramped up its operations on Friday with a series of targeted raids in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir, focusing on properties allegedly linked to terrorist activities, according to initial reports from the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The action follows extensive search operations across Central and North Kashmir on May 17, part of a broader investigation into sleeper cell modules suspected of using encrypted apps like WhatsApp, Telegram, and Signal to transmit sensitive information about Indian security forces.

SIA officials report the recovery of substantial incriminating evidence, with arrests made under the supervision of Executive Magistrates with legal authorization. The agency's preliminary findings suggest active involvement of the suspects in terrorism and anti-India propaganda.

Highlighting the age group of individuals engaged in radical activities, the SIA underscored the critical role of educators and families in curbing online extremism. The agency stressed the need for vigilance and proactive guidance to deter youth from radicalization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

