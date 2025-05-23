SIA Intensifies Raids in J&K: Uncovering Online Terror Networks

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) ramped up its operations on Friday with a series of targeted raids in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir, focusing on properties allegedly linked to terrorist activities, according to initial reports from the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The action follows extensive search operations across Central and North Kashmir on May 17, part of a broader investigation into sleeper cell modules suspected of using encrypted apps like WhatsApp, Telegram, and Signal to transmit sensitive information about Indian security forces.

SIA officials report the recovery of substantial incriminating evidence, with arrests made under the supervision of Executive Magistrates with legal authorization. The agency's preliminary findings suggest active involvement of the suspects in terrorism and anti-India propaganda.

Highlighting the age group of individuals engaged in radical activities, the SIA underscored the critical role of educators and families in curbing online extremism. The agency stressed the need for vigilance and proactive guidance to deter youth from radicalization.

