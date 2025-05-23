Left Menu

Indian Railways Modernization: A Leap Towards the Future

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw embarked on a special train journey to Jamalpur, alongside Union Minister Lalan Singh, as part of a broader initiative to modernize Indian Railways. This development follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's inauguration of 103 redeveloped stations, showcasing India's commitment to enhancing its railway infrastructure.

Union Ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and Lalan Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, joined by Union Minister Lalan Singh, commenced a significant journey aboard a special train from Patna to Jamalpur. The trip is part of a larger effort to review and upgrade railway facilities, specifically focusing on a workshop at Jamalpur.

Prominent figures including Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha and Samrat Choudhary accompanied the ministers. This visit follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent inauguration of 103 redeveloped railway stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. This initiative is seen as a monumental step towards revolutionizing India's extensive railway network.

Prime Minister Modi furthered the initiative with a visit to Bikaner, Rajasthan, where he launched multiple projects worth over Rs 26,000 crore and virtually inaugurated stations across 18 states and Union Territories. The revamped stations, incorporating local architectural designs, symbolize a renewed focus on providing enhanced passenger facilities and modern infrastructure. Railway Minister Vaishnaw has expressed optimism about the ongoing redevelopment, stating that 500 more stations are expected to be completed by 2027.

(With inputs from agencies.)

