Rahul Gandhi Challenges EAM Jaishankar Amidst Political Turmoil

In a charged political environment, Congress leader Madhu Goud Yaskhi staunchly defended Rahul Gandhi's criticism of External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar. The dispute stems from Jaishankar's contentious remark suggesting that India had informed Pakistan prior to a military operation, sparking a fervent debate across party lines.

Yaskhi, speaking to ANI, criticized the government's alleged failure to amend security protocols post-Pulwama and Uri attacks. He argued that the Foreign Minister's acknowledgment supports earlier claims by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey about notification to Pakistan, implying it resulted in strategic setbacks for India.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey accused Rahul Gandhi of hypocrisy through a social media post. Dubey highlighted a 1991 military transparency agreement between India and Pakistan, signed under a Congress-backed government, which required both nations to share military details. This political confrontation intensified as Congress leader Pawan Khera dismissed allegations of duplicity, clarifying historical context and party positions.

