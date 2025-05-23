Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Challenges EAM Jaishankar Amidst Political Turmoil

Congress leader Madhu Goud Yaskhi backed Rahul Gandhi's criticism of EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar over remarks on military action transparency with Pakistan. BJP MP Nishikant Dubey accused Gandhi of hypocrisy, referring to a 1991 military pact. Political leaders are embroiled in a heated debate over the nation's defense protocols.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 11:15 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 11:15 IST
Rahul Gandhi Challenges EAM Jaishankar Amidst Political Turmoil
Congress leader Madhu Goud Yaskhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a charged political environment, Congress leader Madhu Goud Yaskhi staunchly defended Rahul Gandhi's criticism of External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar. The dispute stems from Jaishankar's contentious remark suggesting that India had informed Pakistan prior to a military operation, sparking a fervent debate across party lines.

Yaskhi, speaking to ANI, criticized the government's alleged failure to amend security protocols post-Pulwama and Uri attacks. He argued that the Foreign Minister's acknowledgment supports earlier claims by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey about notification to Pakistan, implying it resulted in strategic setbacks for India.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey accused Rahul Gandhi of hypocrisy through a social media post. Dubey highlighted a 1991 military transparency agreement between India and Pakistan, signed under a Congress-backed government, which required both nations to share military details. This political confrontation intensified as Congress leader Pawan Khera dismissed allegations of duplicity, clarifying historical context and party positions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025