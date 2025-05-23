High-Stakes Talks: U.S.-Iran Nuclear Negotiations Intensify

U.S. and Iranian negotiators are set to resume discussions in Rome on Friday in an effort to resolve enduring disagreements over Iran's nuclear activities. This comes as Iran's supreme leader expresses skepticism over reaching a deal amidst conflicting demands.

President Donald Trump aims to restrict Iran's nuclear potential to prevent a regional arms race, while Iran seeks relief from economy-crushing sanctions. Despite public posturing, both sides have engaged in various rounds of indirect and direct talks facilitated by Oman, with key negotiators Abbas Araqchi and Steve Witkoff at the forefront.

Key issues remain unresolved, including uranium enrichment and Iran's missile program. The outcome of these talks carries significant geopolitical implications, with both countries asserting the preference for diplomacy. However, Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has already dismissed U.S. demands as excessive, complicating the negotiations further.

(With inputs from agencies.)