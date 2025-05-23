Gaza’s Health System on the Brink of Collapse Amid Relentless Hostilities

Amid relentless military operations, Gaza’s health infrastructure is rapidly deteriorating, pushing the territory’s already crippled healthcare system to the verge of collapse. The World Health Organization (WHO) has raised grave concerns over systematic attacks on medical facilities, severe resource shortages, and the ongoing displacement crisis—all of which are exacerbating an already desperate situation for over two million residents of the Gaza Strip.

Devastating Impact on Major Hospitals

In the past week alone, four key hospitals—Kamal Adwan, Indonesia, Hamad Rehabilitation and Prosthetics, and European Gaza—have been forced to suspend services due to their proximity to active hostilities or direct attacks. The WHO documented 28 attacks on healthcare facilities in just this period, bringing the total to 697 since October 2023. These relentless assaults have left only 19 of Gaza's original 36 hospitals even partially functional.

Among the 19 operational facilities, 12 offer some variety of services, while the remaining seven are reduced to basic emergency care only. The operational hospitals struggle daily under the weight of supply scarcities, staff shortages, extreme insecurity, and the influx of mass casualties. At least 94% of all hospital infrastructure in Gaza has been damaged or destroyed.

Evacuation Zones Threaten Further Closures

The intensification of hostilities and new evacuation orders across northern and southern Gaza in recent days have placed an alarming number of medical facilities at risk. This includes:

1 hospital, 11 primary care centres, and 13 medical points within evacuation zones

5 hospitals, 1 field hospital, 9 primary care centres, and 23 medical points within 1000 metres of these zones

The expanded danger zones could force dozens of already struggling facilities out of operation, severing vital lifelines for thousands of civilians.

North Gaza: A Health Desert

North Gaza has been virtually stripped of all healthcare services. Al-Awda Hospital, the last facility with any capacity in the area, now operates solely as a trauma stabilization point and is on the brink of closure. On May 22, its third floor was attacked, injuring a staff member, damaging its water infrastructure, and destroying key supplies. A second attack today caused fires that engulfed patient triage tents and medical warehouses. Vehicles in the basement were also incinerated. Efforts by WHO teams to deliver aid and assess conditions have been repeatedly blocked.

Indonesian and Kamal Adwan Hospitals: Inaccessible and Abandoned

The Indonesian Hospital has remained inaccessible due to the presence of military forces since May 18. Despite repeated attempts by WHO to deliver critical supplies and evacuate patients, missions have been aborted due to escalating insecurity.

Kamal Adwan Hospital—home to the only center for treating severe acute malnutrition in North Gaza—ceased operations on May 20 after intensified hostilities rendered it unsafe. The sudden closure forced premature discharges and chaotic evacuations.

Southern Gaza: Overwhelmed and Under Siege

In the southern region, hospitals like Nasser Medical Complex, Al-Amal, and Al-Aqsa are overwhelmed by waves of injured individuals and displaced families. The European Gaza Hospital remains out of service following a devastating attack on May 13, cutting off crucial services such as neurosurgery, cardiac care, and oncology—all now inaccessible across Gaza.

A Healthcare System Teetering on the Edge

Currently, only 2,000 hospital beds remain for a population exceeding 2 million—an alarmingly inadequate ratio. Of these, 40 beds are situated in hospitals within active evacuation zones and are at immediate risk. An additional 850 beds may soon be lost if surrounding hostilities persist or intensify.

The consequences are dire: patients are increasingly unable to access care, health workers are endangered and immobilized, and international aid efforts are blocked from reaching those in need.

Humanitarian Appeal from WHO

WHO has issued an urgent call to the international community:

Protect health care actively. Hospitals must never be militarized or used as targets.

Allow humanitarian aid at scale through all available routes without obstruction.

Facilitate unimpeded humanitarian access to ensure relief reaches the most vulnerable populations.

Implement an immediate and enduring ceasefire. This is essential to breaking the destructive cycle that has devastated Gaza’s health system repeatedly.

Despite unimaginable conditions, health workers—both local and international—continue to provide life-saving care under fire. WHO commends their extraordinary courage and resilience, emphasizing that their efforts deserve more than admiration—they require protection and support.

Gaza’s health care system is not just in crisis—it is collapsing. Unless immediate steps are taken to halt the violence, allow aid to flow freely, and protect medical facilities and personnel, the consequences for the civilian population will be catastrophic.