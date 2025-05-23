Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Sets Sights on Becoming Defence and Water Management Powerhouse

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu presented a vision for the state as a defence hub to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, alongside water resource projects to Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil. Discussions highlighted AP's strategic role in defence manufacturing, infrastructure development, and water resource management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 16:21 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 16:21 IST
Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu meets Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo/@ncbn). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to boost Andhra Pradesh's industrial and infrastructure capabilities, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu met with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday. During the meeting at South Block, Naidu showcased a strategic plan to establish the state as a national hub for defence manufacturing and aerospace innovation. The proposal, as outlined in a release, covers a wide range of initiatives aimed at creating a robust industrial infrastructure, fostering research collaborations, and installing strategic facilities across Andhra Pradesh.

The ambitious proposals aim to develop integrated defence facilities, rejuvenate manufacturing units, support indigenous aviation programs, and set up testing and training centers. Additionally, thematic defence hubs will be created to encourage regional specialization. Chief Minister Naidu emphasized Andhra Pradesh's readiness in terms of infrastructure, skilled manpower, and supportive policy environment to push forward the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' campaign targeting self-reliant defence production.

In a separate meeting with Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil, Naidu advanced a proposal for the Polavaram-Banakacherla Link Project. This initiative focuses on improving water resource management by redirecting excess Godavari floodwater to drought-stricken areas using an elaborate water transfer system. The massive Rs 80,112 crore project seeks to link the Godavari, Krishna, and Penna rivers, potentially transforming the region's water infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

