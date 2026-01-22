Left Menu

Tragic Drowning Sparks Stormwater Management Probe in Noida

The National Green Tribunal has demanded responses from the Noida Authority over alleged lapses in stormwater management, which led to the drowning of a software engineer, Yuvraj Mehta, in a waterlogged trench. The site, intended for a mall, turned into a pond due to inadequate water drainage.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued notices to the Noida Authority and other key respondents following the tragic death of software engineer Yuvraj Mehta, who drowned in a waterlogged trench in Noida. The incident exposed serious lapses in stormwater management at the site, initially designated for a mall project but allowed to turn into a pond over time.

The NGT, chaired by Prakash Shrivastava, noted discrepancies highlighted in a newspaper report, stating that Mehta's vehicle plunged into the trench amid foggy conditions. The admitted failure of the stormwater management plan, devised in 2015 by the Uttar Pradesh Irrigation Department, has come under scrutiny.

The tribunal observed that improper drainage led to severe flooding affecting nearby housing societies, risky water accumulation, and regulatory failures. It directed the relevant parties to provide affidavits concerning these allegations before the next scheduled hearing on April 10, emphasizing violations of environmental protection laws.

