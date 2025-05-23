Campaign for a Dowry-Free and Violence-Free Maharashtra Launched by Supriya Sule
Supriya Sule announced a state-wide campaign against dowry and domestic violence in Maharashtra, inspired by the tragic death of Vaishnavi Hagawane. The initiative aims to create awareness and push for societal changes to prevent similar incidents and honor the legacy of progressive women leaders.
- Country:
- India
In a determined response to the tragedy that befell Vaishnavi Hagawane, Supriya Sule announced a state-wide campaign against dowry and domestic violence in Maharashtra, commencing June 22. This initiative follows the alleged dowry-related suicide of Vaishnavi in Pune, shedding light on the persistent social issues.
Vaishnavi, the daughter-in-law of expelled NCP leader Rajendra Hagawane, was reportedly harassed for dowry despite significant marital gifts from her parents. Sule, addressing the grave incident, emphasized the deep-rooted problem and the necessity for a proactive approach towards change.
Sule plans to engage various organizations and citizens statewide in this movement to ensure a 'Dowry-Free Maharashtra and Violence-Free Families.' The campaign aims to continue the legacy of leaders like Shivaji Maharaj and Savitribai Phule, calling for a concerted societal effort towards gender equality and women's safety.
(With inputs from agencies.)