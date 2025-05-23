Campaign for a Dowry-Free and Violence-Free Maharashtra Launched by Supriya Sule

In a determined response to the tragedy that befell Vaishnavi Hagawane, Supriya Sule announced a state-wide campaign against dowry and domestic violence in Maharashtra, commencing June 22. This initiative follows the alleged dowry-related suicide of Vaishnavi in Pune, shedding light on the persistent social issues.

Vaishnavi, the daughter-in-law of expelled NCP leader Rajendra Hagawane, was reportedly harassed for dowry despite significant marital gifts from her parents. Sule, addressing the grave incident, emphasized the deep-rooted problem and the necessity for a proactive approach towards change.

Sule plans to engage various organizations and citizens statewide in this movement to ensure a 'Dowry-Free Maharashtra and Violence-Free Families.' The campaign aims to continue the legacy of leaders like Shivaji Maharaj and Savitribai Phule, calling for a concerted societal effort towards gender equality and women's safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)