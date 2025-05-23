Axis Max Life Sets Record with Unprecedented Death Claims Paid Ratio

Axis Max Life Insurance Ltd., previously known as Max Life Insurance Company Ltd., has attained a significant milestone by achieving an unprecedented individual death claims paid ratio of 99.70% for the fiscal year 2024–25. This achievement marks a consistent growth from 99.22% in FY 2020, establishing the company's benchmark for reliability and trust in the insurance sector.

Under the leadership of CEO and Managing Director Prashant Tripathy, Axis Max Life continues to enhance customer experience with initiatives like InstaClaim™ and the 3-Hours claims promise, focusing on customer-centric operations. These efforts have cemented Axis Max Life's reputation in the industry, securing the No. 2 rank among Indian insurers for the third year in the Hansa Research Life Insurance CuES 2025 study.

Axis Max Life has demonstrated strong persistency rates, with the 13th-month persistency at 87.6% and a 61st-month rate of 59.3% in FY25. The company, a joint venture between Max Financial Services Limited and Axis Bank Limited, continues to leverage technology and predictive analytics to refine its process, ultimately delivering enhanced service and securing customer loyalty.

