Uttarakhand's Push for Water Conservation and Public Safety

Uttarakhand CM Dhami highlights the state's dedication to water source conservation through the Spring and River Rejuvenation Authority. The initiative tackles environmental and water crisis issues. CM Dhami also appoints new transport constables to enhance public safety and road awareness in Uttarakhand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 19:07 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 19:07 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reaffirmed the state's commitment to preserving water resources, emphasizing the priority given to conservation efforts. Underlining this initiative, the state established the Spring and River Rejuvenation Authority (SARRA), successfully treating 929 water sources to date.

Dhami highlighted the dual objectives of achieving environmental balance and addressing the ongoing water crisis. In a related development, he presented appointment letters to 112 newly recruited transport constables and launched two vehicles aimed at promoting road safety awareness along the Chardham Yatra route.

The ceremony, held at the Chief Minister's residence Mukhya Sewak Sadan, also saw Dhami commend the new recruits. He attributed their success not only to personal effort but also family support, stressing the societal importance of roles like the transport constable. These positions are crucial for passenger services, road safety, vehicle regulations, and pollution management. Dhami urged the recruits to uphold dedication, discipline, and cooperative engagement with the public in their duties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

