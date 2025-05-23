Left Menu

Guyana's Oil Output Dips Marginally in April

Guyana's oil production fell to 611,000 barrels per day in April, a slight decrease from 627,000 bpd in March. This production is managed by a consortium led by Exxon Mobil. The information was disclosed in a government bulletin.

Updated: 23-05-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 19:25 IST
  • Country:
  • Guyana

Oil production in Guyana experienced a minor decline in April, dropping to 611,000 barrels per day from the previous month's 627,000 bpd, as reported by a government bulletin released on Friday.

The entire oil and gas output in this South American nation is overseen by a consortium, spearheaded by the U.S. oil giant, Exxon Mobil.

The report highlights a slight dip in production figures as the country continues to develop its oil sector.

