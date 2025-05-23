Guyana's Oil Output Dips Marginally in April

Oil production in Guyana experienced a minor decline in April, dropping to 611,000 barrels per day from the previous month's 627,000 bpd, as reported by a government bulletin released on Friday.

The entire oil and gas output in this South American nation is overseen by a consortium, spearheaded by the U.S. oil giant, Exxon Mobil.

The report highlights a slight dip in production figures as the country continues to develop its oil sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)