Guyana's Oil Output Dips Marginally in April
Guyana's oil production fell to 611,000 barrels per day in April, a slight decrease from 627,000 bpd in March. This production is managed by a consortium led by Exxon Mobil. The information was disclosed in a government bulletin.
- Guyana
Oil production in Guyana experienced a minor decline in April, dropping to 611,000 barrels per day from the previous month's 627,000 bpd, as reported by a government bulletin released on Friday.
The entire oil and gas output in this South American nation is overseen by a consortium, spearheaded by the U.S. oil giant, Exxon Mobil.
The report highlights a slight dip in production figures as the country continues to develop its oil sector.
