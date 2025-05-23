Emerald Finance Reports Spectacular Profit Surge Amid Rising Income

Emerald Finance Ltd experienced a significant increase in its net profit, more than doubling its previous figures, thanks to higher interest income and enhanced margins on Friday.

In the March quarter of FY25, the company's net profit stood at Rs 2.65 crore, compared to Rs 1.13 crore in the prior year. The total income rose by an impressive 66% year-over-year, reaching Rs 6.50 crore in the last quarter of FY25.

Sanjay Aggarwal, Managing Director of Emerald Finance Ltd, noted that FY25 was characterized by strong financial performance and strategic progress, culminating in a solid fourth quarter. For the entire fiscal year, profits expanded to Rs 8.89 crore, up from Rs 4.13 crore in FY24, as total income rose by 61% to Rs 21.63 crore.

