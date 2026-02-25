BMC Projects Rs 80,952.56 Crore Budget for 2026-27 Fiscal Year

On Wednesday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), India's wealthiest civic body, presented its budget for the fiscal year 2026-27. The proposed outlay totals Rs 80,952.56 crore, an 8.77% rise from the 2025-26 budget estimate.

The BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani highlighted a planned capital expenditure of Rs 48,164.28 crore, indicating an increase of 11.59% compared to the revised estimate for 2025-26. Revenue expenditure is set at Rs 32,698.44 crore, which is 15.71% higher than the previous year's adjusted figure.

Projected revenue income stands at Rs 51,510.94 crore, representing a 19.35% growth. Key income, from property tax, is expected to reach Rs 7,000 crore. As of January 31, 2026, the BMC has already allocated significant portions of its revenue and capital expenditure.