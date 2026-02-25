Left Menu

BMC Projects Rs 80,952.56 Crore Budget for 2026-27 Fiscal Year

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has proposed an 8.77% increase in its budget for 2026-27, totaling Rs 80,952.56 crore. The capital and revenue expenditures are estimated at Rs 48,164.28 crore and Rs 32,698.44 crore, respectively, showing significant increases over the previous year's revised estimates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-02-2026 15:34 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 15:34 IST
BMC Projects Rs 80,952.56 Crore Budget for 2026-27 Fiscal Year
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), India's wealthiest civic body, presented its budget for the fiscal year 2026-27. The proposed outlay totals Rs 80,952.56 crore, an 8.77% rise from the 2025-26 budget estimate.

The BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani highlighted a planned capital expenditure of Rs 48,164.28 crore, indicating an increase of 11.59% compared to the revised estimate for 2025-26. Revenue expenditure is set at Rs 32,698.44 crore, which is 15.71% higher than the previous year's adjusted figure.

Projected revenue income stands at Rs 51,510.94 crore, representing a 19.35% growth. Key income, from property tax, is expected to reach Rs 7,000 crore. As of January 31, 2026, the BMC has already allocated significant portions of its revenue and capital expenditure.

TRENDING

1
Indian Markets Flat Amid Global Cues and Trade Concerns

Indian Markets Flat Amid Global Cues and Trade Concerns

 India
2
2026 MotoGP: An Era-Defining Season of Change and Challenges

2026 MotoGP: An Era-Defining Season of Change and Challenges

 Global
3
Inferno Strikes Delhi Godown: Swift Response from Firefighters

Inferno Strikes Delhi Godown: Swift Response from Firefighters

 India
4
Founder of Maharashtra School Faces Harassment Allegations

Founder of Maharashtra School Faces Harassment Allegations

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026