Karnataka's Bio-Energy Policy 2025-30: A Powerhouse for Renewable Transformation

The Karnataka State Bioenergy Development Board is crafting a new bio-energy policy to boost bio-energy use statewide, promoting eco-friendly practices. Chairman S E Sudheendra highlights key focuses, including bio-energy forms like bio-briquettes and green hydrogen. The policy initiative involves local biodiesel seed collection and outlines future energy strategies.

Updated: 23-05-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 20:25 IST
The Karnataka State Bioenergy Development Board is at the forefront of a sustainable energy revolution with its upcoming Bio-Energy Policy 2025-30, aimed at bolstering bio-energy use across the state. Chairman S E Sudheendra announced plans underway to implement this strategic policy.

During the 42nd executive committee meeting, Sudheendra emphasized the importance of integrating bio-energy into the state's eco-friendly practices. He noted that the comprehensive action plan underscores bio-energy as a future priority, ensuring sustainability in energy usage.

The policy includes the development of bio-energy variations like bio-briquettes and green hydrogen, crucial for fulfilling energy requirements in local governance and the automobile sector. A new subcommittee will manage the procurement of essential oilseeds for biodiesel production.

