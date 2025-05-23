Karnataka's Bio-Energy Policy 2025-30: A Powerhouse for Renewable Transformation

The Karnataka State Bioenergy Development Board is at the forefront of a sustainable energy revolution with its upcoming Bio-Energy Policy 2025-30, aimed at bolstering bio-energy use across the state. Chairman S E Sudheendra announced plans underway to implement this strategic policy.

During the 42nd executive committee meeting, Sudheendra emphasized the importance of integrating bio-energy into the state's eco-friendly practices. He noted that the comprehensive action plan underscores bio-energy as a future priority, ensuring sustainability in energy usage.

The policy includes the development of bio-energy variations like bio-briquettes and green hydrogen, crucial for fulfilling energy requirements in local governance and the automobile sector. A new subcommittee will manage the procurement of essential oilseeds for biodiesel production.

