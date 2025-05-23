Trade Tensions Overshadow UK Market Gains Amid Strong Currency
British equities experienced a dip on Friday due to renewed trade tensions after U.S. President Trump's tariff recommendation on EU goods, overshadowing positive UK economic data. The FTSE 100 saw a slight fall amid strong Sterling and Brexit effects, while the midcap index posted its first weekly decline in seven weeks.
British equities slipped on Friday as renewed trade tensions spurred by U.S. President Donald Trump's recommendation of a 50% tariff on European Union goods overshadowed positive economic data from the UK.
The British benchmark, FTSE 100, fell 0.2% despite marking its second weekly gain, weighed down by sterling trading at a three-year high, affecting export-heavy indices.
While the blue-chip index experienced a gentler decline compared to its European peers, post-Brexit developments and a limited trade agreement with the U.S. helped cushion the blow. As British stocks faced pressure from rising U.S. debt concerns and a UK budget deficit, sectors like retail and gaming reflected mixed outcomes.
(With inputs from agencies.)