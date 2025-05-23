Left Menu

Trade Tensions Overshadow UK Market Gains Amid Strong Currency

British equities experienced a dip on Friday due to renewed trade tensions after U.S. President Trump's tariff recommendation on EU goods, overshadowing positive UK economic data. The FTSE 100 saw a slight fall amid strong Sterling and Brexit effects, while the midcap index posted its first weekly decline in seven weeks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 22:35 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 22:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

British equities slipped on Friday as renewed trade tensions spurred by U.S. President Donald Trump's recommendation of a 50% tariff on European Union goods overshadowed positive economic data from the UK.

The British benchmark, FTSE 100, fell 0.2% despite marking its second weekly gain, weighed down by sterling trading at a three-year high, affecting export-heavy indices.

While the blue-chip index experienced a gentler decline compared to its European peers, post-Brexit developments and a limited trade agreement with the U.S. helped cushion the blow. As British stocks faced pressure from rising U.S. debt concerns and a UK budget deficit, sectors like retail and gaming reflected mixed outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

