Naidu Advocates for Andhra Pradesh's Role in National Electronics and Innovation Drive

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu engaged with multiple Union Ministers in New Delhi to advocate for Andhra Pradesh’s strategic contributions to India's electronics and innovation sectors. Naidu emphasized state policies aiding India's electronics manufacturing vision, while also proposing projects in water management, defence, aerospace, space innovation, and renewable energy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 23:32 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 23:32 IST
Naidu Advocates for Andhra Pradesh's Role in National Electronics and Innovation Drive
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu (FilePhoto/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a bid to fortify Andhra Pradesh's role in India's electronics and innovation sectors, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu held a series of meetings with Union Ministers in New Delhi. Naidu submitted a letter to Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, highlighting the state's strategic contributions to advancing India's electronics manufacturing ecosystem.

The Chief Minister lauded the Union Government's Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS), emphasizing Andhra Pradesh's readiness to align with this vision. He elaborated on state policies, such as the Semiconductor Display Fab Policy, featuring fiscal incentives and infrastructure support, enhancing Andhra Pradesh's appeal to global electronics players. With four Electronics Manufacturing Clusters in progress, the state is poised to become a pivotal destination, offsetting global supply chain shifts.

Additionally, Naidu discussed various developmental projects with other Union Ministers, including the Polavaram-Banakacherla Link Project with Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil, focusing on water resource management. Meetings with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister Jitendra Singh highlighted the state's ambition to be a hub for defence and space innovation. Discussions also covered the expansion of renewable energy initiatives with Minister Prahlad Joshi.

