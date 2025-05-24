Villagers Unite with Government for Siang Upper Multipurpose Project

In a landmark development, Pangkang (Kumku) villagers have joined hands with the Arunachal Pradesh government through a Memorandum of Understanding to commence the Preliminary Feasibility Report for the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) in Boleng, Siang district.

The signing ceremony, held on Friday, was attended by Arunachal Pradesh's Minister for Panchayati Raj, State Transport, and Cooperation, Ojing Tasing; Joint Secretary for Hydropower, Hage Lailang; Chief Engineer for Hydropower, Atek Miyu; and BJP Arunachal Pradesh General Secretary Nalong Mize, who is also a Special Emissary of the state government. Community leaders Taba Tamut and Bakin Tali represented the villagers, reflecting their collective agreement and proactive stance on the project.

The MoU outlines a development package worth Rs 5 crore to be implemented over three years. This initiative will be managed by a newly established Village Development Committee, composed of families likely affected by the project. It aims to enhance local infrastructure, health services, and livelihood opportunities, ensuring that development benefits permeate the community and foster fair growth.

The agreement highlights the government's pledge to inclusive development, promising ongoing dialogue with stakeholders as the project moves forward. The SUMP project transcends conventional hydroelectric initiatives, incorporating economic empowerment for locals and offering a sustainable energy solution. It is also poised as a strategic measure against China's hydropower activities on the Yarlung Tsangpo, emphasizing the necessity for stable water flow in Northeast India.

Siang's Deputy Commissioner P N Thungon expressed confidence in the village's cooperative spirit, emphasizing that the SUMP is about harnessing the Siang River's potential for regional and national prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)