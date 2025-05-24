Left Menu

Assam Takes Major Step in Reproductive Healthcare with ART Clinic Certifications

Assam Health Minister Ashok Singhal awarded certifications to five institutions for Assisted Reproductive Technology and Surrogacy Clinics. This initiative aligns with national regulations to improve reproductive healthcare in the state, offering hope to couples facing fertility challenges. The move marks Assam's commitment to safe and ethical reproductive services.

Assam Health Minister Ashok Singhal (Photo/@TheAshokSinghal). Image Credit: ANI
In a pivotal development for reproductive healthcare, Assam's Health and Family Welfare Minister, Ashok Singhal, officially certified five institutions to establish clinics focused on Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) and surrogacy. The certifications were distributed in a ceremony held in Guwahati, marking a crucial step in the state's healthcare landscape.

The institutions now certified include Apollo Fertility, Downtown Hospital, GMCH Fertility and IVF Centre, The Institute of Human Reproduction, all in Guwahati, and Swasti Hospital in Rangia. Minister Singhal highlighted that this marks a regulated approach to surrogacy, set to address the challenges faced by childless couples.

This initiative follows the enactment of the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act, 2021, and the Surrogacy (Regulation) Act, 2021, by the Indian Government, with rules formalized in 2022. Assam's state administration has accordingly established the ART and Surrogacy Board, launching a process for institutions to apply via a national portal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

