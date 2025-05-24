Assam Takes Major Step in Reproductive Healthcare with ART Clinic Certifications

In a pivotal development for reproductive healthcare, Assam's Health and Family Welfare Minister, Ashok Singhal, officially certified five institutions to establish clinics focused on Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) and surrogacy. The certifications were distributed in a ceremony held in Guwahati, marking a crucial step in the state's healthcare landscape.

The institutions now certified include Apollo Fertility, Downtown Hospital, GMCH Fertility and IVF Centre, The Institute of Human Reproduction, all in Guwahati, and Swasti Hospital in Rangia. Minister Singhal highlighted that this marks a regulated approach to surrogacy, set to address the challenges faced by childless couples.

This initiative follows the enactment of the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act, 2021, and the Surrogacy (Regulation) Act, 2021, by the Indian Government, with rules formalized in 2022. Assam's state administration has accordingly established the ART and Surrogacy Board, launching a process for institutions to apply via a national portal.

