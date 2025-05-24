BSF Neutralizes Pakistani Intruder Amid Heightened Border Tensions

On Friday night, the Border Security Forces (BSF) effectively neutralized a Pakistani intruder attempting to breach Indian territory in Banaskantha district, Gujarat. A statement from the security forces revealed that troops identified a suspicious individual moving towards the border fence after crossing the International Border.

The BSF, taking immediate action, challenged the intruder. However, when the individual continued advancing, troops were compelled to open fire, neutralizing the suspect on the spot. This incident occurs amidst heightened alertness due to Pakistan's recent ceasefire violations via cross-border shelling, following India's initiation of Operation Sindoor.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, focusing on dismantling terror infrastructure within Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POJK). In Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district, BSF maintains a strong presence along the international border, committed to preventing potential threats.

Deputy Inspector General Yogendra Singh Rathore emphasized BSF's unwavering dedication to national security, recognizing the force as the first line of defense. Highlighting historical achievements during the 1971 India-Pakistan war and Kargil conflict, he affirmed readiness against any cross-border provocations.

BSF Officer Jaipal Singh underscored their preparedness, particularly in countering drone threats during Operation Sindoor. Singh acknowledged successful collaboration with the Indian Air Force, which played a pivotal role in damaging Pakistani air bases. An understanding between the two countries aims to halt military actions, following diplomatic talks between top military officials. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)