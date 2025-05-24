Left Menu

Tech Scam Architect Extradited: Chandhok Faces Justice in India

Angad Singh Chandhok, an orchestrator of a multi-million-dollar tech support fraud, has been extradited from the U.S. to India. Convicted and sentenced to six years of imprisonment, Chandhok managed a complex laundering network, deceiving American citizens with fraudulent tech support claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-05-2025 13:25 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 13:25 IST
Angad Singh Chandhok was extradited from the US(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Angad Singh Chandhok, an Indian national accused of spearheading a sophisticated tech support fraud, has been extradited to India by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Chandhok, operating from the United States, orchestrated a multi-million-dollar fraud scheme targeting elderly Americans, using shell companies and a global network of accomplices.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Chandhok was sentenced to six years in prison for deceiving victims into substantial financial losses under the guise of tech support. His intricate money laundering operation involved moving illicit funds through shell companies across borders, eventually reaching India and other countries for further laundering.

The U.S. Attorney's office in the District of Rhode Island revealed that Chandhok, while based in California, collaborated with at least five others, directing the flow of millions taken from unsuspecting Americans. In a case extending over two years, he managed to filter $1.5 million, with nearly $930,000 laundered in a single month. The CBI's success in securing Chandhok's extradition now paves the way for further legal actions on Indian soil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

