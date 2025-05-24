Sikh Pilgrims Begin 2025 Hemkund Sahib Journey Amid Robust Security

The inaugural batch of Sikh devotees, escorted by the Panch Pyaras, set off on their 2025 pilgrimage to Shri Hemkund Sahib, carrying the Nishan Sahib. The Chamoli Police confirmed that the group was provided full police protection, ensuring a safe journey for the pilgrims amidst tight security arrangements.

In a statement celebrating the commencement of the yearly pilgrimage, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed gratitude to pilgrims from all over the globe, highlighting the state's dedication to a secure and well-managed pilgrimage. Hemkund Sahib's portals, located over 15,000 feet above sea level, are set to open on May 25, with arrangements to accommodate the expected influx of visitors.

Chief Minister Dhami and Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd) appreciated the efforts of authorities and expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Modi for approving ropeway projects aimed at easing access to Kedarnath and Hemkund Sahib. Dhami underscored the importance of environmental conservation and urged pilgrims to adhere to eco-friendly practices, marking a shift towards sustainable tourism during this year's pilgrimage.