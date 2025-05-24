Left Menu

PM Modi Unveils Multibillion-Dollar Development Projects Across Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate and lay the foundation for various development projects worth over Rs 53,414 crore in Gujarat. These projects, spanning energy, infrastructure, and tourism sectors, aim to bolster the region's growth. The initiatives include solar power projects, road expansions, and port developments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-05-2025 18:41 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 18:41 IST
PM Modi Unveils Multibillion-Dollar Development Projects Across Gujarat
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is marking his first visit to Gujarat post-Operation Sindoor with a major developmental agenda. Scheduled for May 26 and 27, Modi's visit will see the inauguration and foundation laying of numerous projects worth over Rs 53,414 crore, as announced by the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office.

In Bhuj, on May 26, Modi will launch 33 development projects crossed various sectors. These projects, orchestrated by the Energy and Petrochemicals Department among others, aim to overhaul Gujarat's infrastructure with new substations, solar power ventures, and upgraded transportation routes.

The Prime Minister will also initiate projects like the high-capacity transmission network extension, state-of-the-art port facilities, and the development of tourism spots. A focus on renewable energy is evident with multiple solar PV projects slated to enhance Gujarat's green footprint.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Deep neural hierarchies essential for narrow AI mastery

The agentic economy: How generative AI may disrupt digital intermediaries

New hybrid AI tool classifies credit risk with 80% accuracy using real utility data

Smart microgrids expand globally, but data and cybersecurity challenges persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025