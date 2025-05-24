PM Modi Unveils Multibillion-Dollar Development Projects Across Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is marking his first visit to Gujarat post-Operation Sindoor with a major developmental agenda. Scheduled for May 26 and 27, Modi's visit will see the inauguration and foundation laying of numerous projects worth over Rs 53,414 crore, as announced by the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office.

In Bhuj, on May 26, Modi will launch 33 development projects crossed various sectors. These projects, orchestrated by the Energy and Petrochemicals Department among others, aim to overhaul Gujarat's infrastructure with new substations, solar power ventures, and upgraded transportation routes.

The Prime Minister will also initiate projects like the high-capacity transmission network extension, state-of-the-art port facilities, and the development of tourism spots. A focus on renewable energy is evident with multiple solar PV projects slated to enhance Gujarat's green footprint.

(With inputs from agencies.)