Indian Students Caught in U.S. Policy Shift at Harvard

As U.S. President Donald Trump enacts a policy preventing international students from enrolling in Harvard University, the Nationalist Congress Party, led by Sharadchandra Pawar, calls on the Indian government to take immediate action. The party insists on justice for Indian students impacted by this decision.

Clyde Crasto, spokesperson for the NCP-SCP, highlighted the administration's right to make such decisions but emphasized that they adversely affect Indian students. Approximately 800 Indian students stand to lose significant financial investments and academic opportunities if the policy is enforced, he noted.

The Trump administration has been engaged in a legal battle with Harvard over demands to reform its institutional policies, which include issues of diversity and alleged anti-Semitism. A temporary restraining order is in place following Harvard's lawsuit against the administration's directives.