Delhi Police File Zero FIR Against Gurugram SHO in Alleged Assault Case

In a significant move, Delhi Police have registered a Zero FIR against a Station House Officer (SHO) and several officers of Gurugram police. The charges include grave offenses such as rape, outraging modesty, and criminal intimidation.

The FIR, lodged at Delhi's Subzi Mandi Police Station on May 22, follows allegations made by a woman advocate from Tis Hazari court. She described an ordeal at the Sector 50 Police Station in Gurugram on the night of May 21. The advocate was there with a client, involved in an ongoing investigation.

Details from the FIR recount how the woman advocate faced abuse and physical assault. She claimed she was detained in the police station from night till early morning and threatened inside the SHO's room. Efforts to contact the SHO for comments proved unsuccessful. Meanwhile, a case was also filed against the complainant advocate.

(With inputs from agencies.)