Novak Djokovic Clinches 100th ATP Title

Novak Djokovic has made history by claiming his 100th tour-level title at the Geneva Open, adding to his illustrious career achievements.

Facing a tough opponent in Polish sixth seed Hubert Hurkacz, Djokovic fought back from a set down to secure a hard-won victory with scores of 5-7, 7-6(2), 7-6(2).

By turning 38 this week and joining the exclusive club of Jimmy Connors and Roger Federer, Djokovic continues to solidify his legacy in the world of tennis.