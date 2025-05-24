Novak Djokovic Clinches 100th ATP Title
Novak Djokovic won his 100th ATP title in an intense match against Hubert Hurkacz at the Geneva Open. Coming from a set down, Djokovic triumphed with scores of 5-7, 7-6(2), 7-6(2). He joins Jimmy Connors and Roger Federer as the only men to achieve this milestone during the Open Era.
Novak Djokovic has made history by claiming his 100th tour-level title at the Geneva Open, adding to his illustrious career achievements.
Facing a tough opponent in Polish sixth seed Hubert Hurkacz, Djokovic fought back from a set down to secure a hard-won victory with scores of 5-7, 7-6(2), 7-6(2).
By turning 38 this week and joining the exclusive club of Jimmy Connors and Roger Federer, Djokovic continues to solidify his legacy in the world of tennis.
