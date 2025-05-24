Left Menu

Assam’s Ambitious Infrastructure Leap: CM Sarma Meets Nitin Gadkari

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to discuss ongoing and new National Highway projects aimed at strengthening the state's communication network. The meeting also celebrated progress on the Jorhat-Majuli bridge tender, aligning with India's broader economic goals under PM Modi's vision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-05-2025 23:48 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 23:48 IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma meets Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to bolster Assam's connectivity and infrastructure, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met with Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi on Saturday. Their discussion centered on the progress and future plans for National Highway projects aimed at enhancing the state's surface communication network.

The meeting, held at Gadkari's residence, highlighted significant ongoing road projects and introduced proposals for new initiatives. A major topic of celebration was the issuance of a tender for the Jorhat-Majuli bridge over the Brahmaputra, lauded as a prestigious endeavor in the region.

Accompanied by Principal Secretary KK Dwivedi and Resident Commissioner Kavitha Padmanabhan, CM Sarma also took to social media, reiterating the state's commitment, with support from PM Modi's government, to progress towards a 'Viksit Assam'. At the NITI Aayog meeting, he emphasized Assam's transformative journey and envisioned economic growth for the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

