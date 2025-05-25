Upcoming IPOs Signal Busy Week in Primary Market

The IPO market is set to heat up next week with four prominent companies launching their offerings, aiming to raise over Rs 6,600 crore. Spotlight companies include Schloss Bangalore Ltd, the operator of Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts, and Aegis Vopak Terminals.

The public issues, beginning on May 26, also involve Prostar Info Systems and Scoda Tubes, highlighting diverse sector representation from solar/renewables to film entertainment as these companies seek to capitalize on investor appetite despite market volatility.

The lull in new listings, influenced by global economic factors, hasn't deterred companies from preparing for IPOs, with 57 firms receiving regulatory approvals. Investors will keenly anticipate the debut of firms such as Borana Weaves and Belrise Industries, following a comparatively booming IPO year in 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)