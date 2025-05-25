Left Menu

IIFL Finance Expands into Jammu & Kashmir: A New Era of Financial Inclusion

IIFL Finance has received regulatory approval to open branches in Jammu & Kashmir to offer essential financial services. This move aims to increase access to credit in unserved areas, support small businesses and households, and complements their CSR initiatives in education, healthcare, and community empowerment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-05-2025 13:36 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 13:36 IST
  Country:
  • India

IIFL Finance, a leading non-banking financial company, has announced that it has secured the required regulatory green lights to expand its branch network into the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir.

This strategic move, described by IIFL Finance, comes as part of a mission to extend crucial financial services into underserved and unbanked communities, historically deprived of easy access to formal credit channels.

Founder and Managing Director Nirmal Jain stated that the opening of branches is set against the backdrop of local livelihood disruptions, aiming to offer tailor-made credit solutions to support the revival of small businesses and household economies. Further, IIFL's expansion aligns with its ongoing CSR projects focusing on education, healthcare, and empowerment across various regions of Jammu & Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)

