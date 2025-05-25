Left Menu

NSDL Primed for Major IPO Amidst Robust Profit Growth

National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) reported a 4.77% rise in net profit, reaching Rs 83.3 crore for Q1 2025. With IPO plans, the depository eyes a strategic transition in response to Sebi's ownership norms. Principal shareholders are set to reduce stakes to align with regulatory guidelines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-05-2025 14:32 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 14:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) has announced a 4.77% increase in net profit, amounting to Rs 83.3 crore for the first quarter of 2025. This marks a favorable growth trajectory over the same period last year, continuing NSDL's tradition of financial resilience.

Preparing for an initial public offering (IPO) amidst regulatory changes, NSDL reduced its IPO size, now offering 5.01 crore shares. The offering, solely an offer-for-sale, includes shares from major stakeholders like the NSE, SBI, and HDFC Bank, with NSDL not gaining directly from the proceeds.

Following Sebi's extension for NSDL's public listing till July 31, 2025, the depository is set to become India's second publicly listed depository. Key shareholders, including IDBI Bank and NSE, will need to reduce their stakes, ensuring compliance with Sebi's norms limiting shareholding to 15% per entity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

