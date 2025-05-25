NSDL Primed for Major IPO Amidst Robust Profit Growth

National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) has announced a 4.77% increase in net profit, amounting to Rs 83.3 crore for the first quarter of 2025. This marks a favorable growth trajectory over the same period last year, continuing NSDL's tradition of financial resilience.

Preparing for an initial public offering (IPO) amidst regulatory changes, NSDL reduced its IPO size, now offering 5.01 crore shares. The offering, solely an offer-for-sale, includes shares from major stakeholders like the NSE, SBI, and HDFC Bank, with NSDL not gaining directly from the proceeds.

Following Sebi's extension for NSDL's public listing till July 31, 2025, the depository is set to become India's second publicly listed depository. Key shareholders, including IDBI Bank and NSE, will need to reduce their stakes, ensuring compliance with Sebi's norms limiting shareholding to 15% per entity.

