Tragedy Strikes: Two Teens Drown During Morning Exercise

In a tragic incident, two young lives were lost on Sunday morning when they drowned in the Bagh river, located in Maharashtra's Gondia district. The victims, Krishnakumar Hetram Pardhi, 17, and Shubham Bhimrao Kamble, 19, were reportedly preparing for a police recruitment drive.

According to Rajan Choubey from the District Disaster Management Office, the teenagers often set out early for their exercise regimen. However, during a routine morning session, a misjudgment in gauging the river's depth led to the unfortunate drowning incident. A companion quickly alerted others, prompting local fishermen to retrieve their bodies.

After undergoing a post-mortem at a rural hospital, the bodies were returned to the families. Meanwhile, Amgaon police have started an investigation into the event for further understanding of the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.