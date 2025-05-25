Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Two Teens Drown During Morning Exercise

Two teenagers from Amgaon tehsil in Maharashtra drowned in the Bagh river. Identified as Krishnakumar Pardhi and Shubham Kamble, they were training for police recruitment. The duo drowned while bathing, failing to sense the water's depth. Their bodies were later retrieved by local fishermen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gondia | Updated: 25-05-2025 19:26 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 19:26 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Two Teens Drown During Morning Exercise
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident, two young lives were lost on Sunday morning when they drowned in the Bagh river, located in Maharashtra's Gondia district. The victims, Krishnakumar Hetram Pardhi, 17, and Shubham Bhimrao Kamble, 19, were reportedly preparing for a police recruitment drive.

According to Rajan Choubey from the District Disaster Management Office, the teenagers often set out early for their exercise regimen. However, during a routine morning session, a misjudgment in gauging the river's depth led to the unfortunate drowning incident. A companion quickly alerted others, prompting local fishermen to retrieve their bodies.

After undergoing a post-mortem at a rural hospital, the bodies were returned to the families. Meanwhile, Amgaon police have started an investigation into the event for further understanding of the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

TRENDING

1
Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

 Global
2
U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

 Egypt
3
Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Council

Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Co...

 Global
4
‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully treatable

‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully t...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Age-Friendly Jobs Are on the Rise in Korea, So Why Are So Many Still Left Behind?

From Stigma to Strategy: OECD Pushes for Equity in Global Mental Health Systems

Sectoral Shifts and Growth: A World Bank Framework for Better Economic Projections

Inequality by Birth: Regional Gaps and Limited Mobility in Colombia Revealed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025