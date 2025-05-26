Left Menu

Japan's Rice Revolution: Government Slashes Prices Amid Skyrocketing Costs

Japan plans to cut rice prices to 2,000 yen per 5 kg, tackling soaring costs affecting consumers. The government will release 300,000 metric tons of stockpiled rice to retailers, aided by covered transportation costs. Changes are requested to ease the impact ahead of the upcoming election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 26-05-2025 08:21 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 08:21 IST
Japan's Rice Revolution: Government Slashes Prices Amid Skyrocketing Costs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Japan

The Japanese government has announced a significant initiative to cut the prices of rice, a staple food, to 2,000 yen per 5 kg amid rising costs. This move comes as consumers face inflated prices partly due to extreme weather impacts and increased demand from tourism.

In an effort to mitigate these costs, the Ministry of Agriculture will release 300,000 metric tons of rice from its stockpiles to retailers. Newly appointed Agriculture Minister Shinjiro Koizumi has vowed to expedite the transportation of rice to stores, promising government assistance with transport costs to aid in price reduction.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's administration views this as a crucial measure to boost public approval before the upcoming election in July. Discussions of potential sales beyond retail points are underway, as online retail giant Rakuten pledges its support for the cause after Friday's meeting between its CEO and Minister Koizumi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

Can AI predict the market? LLMs put to the test in financial sentiment study

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025