Jupiter Renewables Powers Andhra's Solar Surge

In a move set to bolster Andhra Pradesh's reputation as a solar manufacturing hub, Jupiter Renewables is slated to invest Rs 2,700 crore in a new solar cell plant. This significant development positions the state alongside national front-runners in renewable energy production.

Jupiter Renewables, a Kolkata-based subsidiary, plans a dual-phase 4.8 GW solar photovoltaic cell and 1.5 GW module manufacturing facility spread across 142 acres in Anakapalli district. Phase 1 is expected to be operational by March 2026, while Phase 2 will follow by July 2026, collectively creating over 2,200 jobs.

The initiative aligns with Andhra Pradesh's strategic vision to become a renewable energy exemplar, with favorable state incentives and India's new non-tariff barriers aiming to strengthen domestic solar production and reduce dependency on imports, particularly from China.