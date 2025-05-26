Left Menu

Jupiter Renewables Powers Andhra's Solar Surge

Jupiter Renewables plans a significant Rs 2,700 crore investment to set up a solar cell manufacturing plant in Andhra Pradesh, poised to become a leader in the renewable energy sector. The project is expected to generate over 2,200 jobs and is part of the state's efforts to attract substantial investments in clean energy.

In a move set to bolster Andhra Pradesh's reputation as a solar manufacturing hub, Jupiter Renewables is slated to invest Rs 2,700 crore in a new solar cell plant. This significant development positions the state alongside national front-runners in renewable energy production.

Jupiter Renewables, a Kolkata-based subsidiary, plans a dual-phase 4.8 GW solar photovoltaic cell and 1.5 GW module manufacturing facility spread across 142 acres in Anakapalli district. Phase 1 is expected to be operational by March 2026, while Phase 2 will follow by July 2026, collectively creating over 2,200 jobs.

The initiative aligns with Andhra Pradesh's strategic vision to become a renewable energy exemplar, with favorable state incentives and India's new non-tariff barriers aiming to strengthen domestic solar production and reduce dependency on imports, particularly from China.

