Prime Minister Modi's Gujarat Visit: A Booster for Development and Infrastructure

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Gujarat on May 26-27 will see the inauguration and foundation stone laying of several key infrastructure projects. These initiatives, worth thousands of crores, focus on enhancing connectivity, economic growth, and environmental sustainability, including a locomotive plant, Vande Bharat Express, and power sector projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-05-2025 10:06 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 10:06 IST
Prime Minister Modi's Gujarat Visit: A Booster for Development and Infrastructure
Preparations underway for PM Modi's roadshow in Vadodara (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Preparations are underway for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow in Vadodara, Gujarat, slated for today. During his Gujarat visit, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for numerous development projects, aiming to enhance infrastructure and stimulate economic growth in the state.

On May 26, Modi will travel to Dahod to dedicate a locomotive manufacturing plant to the nation and launch an electric locomotive at approximately 11:15 AM. Following this, Modi will lay foundation stones and inaugurate development projects worth around Rs 24,000 crore in Dahod, according to an official statement from the Prime Minister's Office.

Later, in Bhuj at 4 PM, Modi will inaugurate projects worth over Rs 53,400 crore and address a public gathering. On May 27, he will be in Gandhinagar for the 20-year celebration of the Gujarat Urban Growth Story and launch Urban Development Year 2025, further addressing the audience.

Highlighting the government's commitment to connectivity and infrastructure, Modi will inaugurate the Indian Railways' Dahod locomotive plant, which will produce advanced 9000 HP electric locomotives for domestic use and export. The project includes Vande Bharat Express routes, and regenerative locomotives that promote environmental sustainability by reducing energy consumption.

In Bhuj, projects will focus on renewable power transmission, with transmission network expansion in Khavda Renewable Energy Park, Ultra super critical thermal power plant unit at Tapi, and significant road, water, and solar initiatives spearheaded by the Gujarat government, reported ANI.

(With inputs from agencies.)

