Mussoorie Police Encounter: Constable Killed, Manhunt Ensues

The events that transpired on May 25 commenced with a report to Thana Masuri about a shooting near Nahal, which targeted Constable Saurabh. Swiftly moved by his team to a medical facility, doctors confirmed his demise. The operation aimed to detain Qadir, a Nahal resident, for an undisclosed case. A formal case under pertinent legal sections has been initiated, with ongoing investigations, as confirmed by Sub Inspector Sachin from the Gautam Buddha Nagar Phase 3 Police Station.

In an unrelated development on May 26, police forces in Etawah thwarted a potential crime by capturing the elusive criminal, Sefa Sheikh Mohammed, near Lohna intersection. Notoriously wanted for 15 years, Mohammed faced a bounty of Rs10,000 for information leading to his capture. Further, a Mathura police operation on the 22nd led to the arrest of three suspects, two of whom were injured, reflecting the police's relentless pursuit of law and order maintenance across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)