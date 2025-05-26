Left Menu

Bagging Technique Boosts Malihabad Mango Industry

The innovative bagging technique adopted by Malihabad's mango farmers has improved mango quality and increased demand nationally and globally. This cost-effective method, supported by the local horticulture department, provides significant profits for farmers, boosting the export market and expanding opportunities for growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-05-2025 10:11 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 10:11 IST
Krishna Mohan Choudhary(Chief Horticulture Specialist) on new bagging technique(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Krishna Mohan Choudhary, Chief Horticulture Specialist in Malihabad, underscores the triumph of a new method known as the bagging technique, revolutionizing local mango farming. The technique has considerably enhanced mango quality, driving up demand in both national and international markets.

Malihabad, a town renowned for its mangoes, constantly battles infestations necessitating preventative measures such as plowing and applying polythene strips to tree trunks. The past 4-5 years have seen the emergence of mango bagging, financially supported by the horticulture department through subsidies, significantly boosting export numbers.

According to Choudhary, the bagging method costs roughly Rs3 per mango, combining bag and labor expenses. These bagged mangoes yield over double the profit of traditional methods. Different colored bags, particularly white for broad varieties, ensure mangoes maintain natural hues, attracting premium international markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

