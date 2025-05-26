Bagging Technique Boosts Malihabad Mango Industry

Krishna Mohan Choudhary, Chief Horticulture Specialist in Malihabad, underscores the triumph of a new method known as the bagging technique, revolutionizing local mango farming. The technique has considerably enhanced mango quality, driving up demand in both national and international markets.

Malihabad, a town renowned for its mangoes, constantly battles infestations necessitating preventative measures such as plowing and applying polythene strips to tree trunks. The past 4-5 years have seen the emergence of mango bagging, financially supported by the horticulture department through subsidies, significantly boosting export numbers.

According to Choudhary, the bagging method costs roughly Rs3 per mango, combining bag and labor expenses. These bagged mangoes yield over double the profit of traditional methods. Different colored bags, particularly white for broad varieties, ensure mangoes maintain natural hues, attracting premium international markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)