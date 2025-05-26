Deadly Bar Brawl in Hyderabad: Man Killed with Beer Bottle

In a tragic turn of events, a violent brawl erupted on Monday night at Good Day Bar, located in Hyderabad's Medchal-Malkajgiri district, resulting in the death of one individual. The incident, which occurred around 10:30 PM, saw a confrontation between patrons at adjacent tables escalate dramatically.

The police have identified the victim as Pawan Kumar, who suffered a fatal blow to the head from a beer bottle wielded by Sravan Kumar. Both men hailed from Amberpet, a neighborhood in Hyderabad. The altercation began as a mere dispute over drinks but swiftly turned deadly.

Local authorities from the Uppal police station have launched an investigation into the incident, having registered a formal case. They have confirmed that Pawan Kumar's body was moved for a post-mortem examination and have assured that further updates will be shared as more information becomes available.

(With inputs from agencies.)