Left Menu

Deadly Bar Brawl in Hyderabad: Man Killed with Beer Bottle

A violent altercation at Good Day Bar in Hyderabad's Medchal-Malkajgiri district led to a fatal attack, leaving Pawan Kumar dead. Sravan Kumar allegedly struck him with a beer bottle. The case is under investigation by Uppal police. Details are awaited.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-05-2025 12:18 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 12:18 IST
Deadly Bar Brawl in Hyderabad: Man Killed with Beer Bottle
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, a violent brawl erupted on Monday night at Good Day Bar, located in Hyderabad's Medchal-Malkajgiri district, resulting in the death of one individual. The incident, which occurred around 10:30 PM, saw a confrontation between patrons at adjacent tables escalate dramatically.

The police have identified the victim as Pawan Kumar, who suffered a fatal blow to the head from a beer bottle wielded by Sravan Kumar. Both men hailed from Amberpet, a neighborhood in Hyderabad. The altercation began as a mere dispute over drinks but swiftly turned deadly.

Local authorities from the Uppal police station have launched an investigation into the incident, having registered a formal case. They have confirmed that Pawan Kumar's body was moved for a post-mortem examination and have assured that further updates will be shared as more information becomes available.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025