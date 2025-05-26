Left Menu

Port Controversy: Australia's Move to Reclaim Darwin Port from Chinese Hands

China's ambassador to Australia criticizes the Australian government's plan to transfer ownership of Darwin Port from Chinese control back to local hands. The port, vital to regional economics and national security, is currently under Chinese company Landbridge after a 2015 deal, but Australia cites national interest in reclaiming it.

26-05-2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a move that has sparked diplomatic tensions, China's ambassador to Australia has openly criticized the Australian government's intention to reclaim Darwin Port from Chinese ownership. The strategic port, leased to China's Landbridge in 2015, is poised for transfer back to local hands under Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's administration.

The deal, initially criticized by then-U.S. President Barack Obama, has seen Darwin Port play host to regular exercises by thousands of U.S. Marines. The port's importance is underscored by its role in the regional economy and national infrastructure, a fact reiterated by Australian officials as they intensify efforts to return it to domestic control.

Amid diplomatic discourse, Landbridge insists the port is not for sale and continues usual operations. Meanwhile, Australia's government remains firm on potentially buying back the port if unable to secure a private buyer, highlighting the site's significance in the burgeoning defense cooperation with the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)

