Dahod's Locomotive Renaissance: A Milestone in Global Rail Infrastructure

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw praised the launch of a state-of-the-art locomotive plant in Gujarat's Dahod. The facility will produce high-power electric locomotives, boosting India's rail network and exports. The initiative aligns with PM Modi's vision to modernize railway infrastructure and enhance global connectivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-05-2025 13:48 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 13:48 IST
Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw celebrated the opening of a cutting-edge locomotive manufacturing plant in Dahod, Gujarat, hailing it as a transformative step towards redefining the city's international status. The facility, designed to produce 9,000-horsepower electric locomotives known as 'D Nine,' is poised to mark Dahod's resurgence as a pivotal railway production hub capable of serving both domestic and global markets.

'Historically, Dahod was a significant contributor to railway production during the steam engine era. However, the shift away from steam affected Dahod's economic landscape,' Vaishnaw noted. 'Thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative in 2022, modern electric locomotive production commenced in 2023. This advanced factory will now put Dahod on the world map, manufacturing high-quality yet cost-effective engines,' he added.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Dahod plant, underscoring its role in bolstering India's railway infrastructure and freight capacity. As part of a broader strategy to enhance connectivity and create superior travel infrastructure, the plant will manufacture 9,000 HP electric locomotives equipped with regenerative braking systems. These engines are designed to reduce energy consumption, echoing the nation's commitment to sustainable development, according to an official release from the Prime Minister's Office.

(With inputs from agencies.)

