European Stock Market Surges on Trump Tariff Delay

European shares surged on Monday as President Trump delayed imposing a 50% tariff on the region. The STOXX 600 index rose 0.9% after Trump's surprise tariff threat last Friday. The European markets responded to the tariff extension relief, with gains seen across automotive, luxury, banking, and technology stocks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-05-2025 14:09 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 14:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European shares rebounded significantly on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump postponed his proposed 50% tariff on the region. The pan-European STOXX 600 index climbed 0.9% as markets opened following Friday's 0.9% loss, triggered by Trump's unexpected tariff threat on the European Union due to stalled negotiations.

On Sunday, Trump extended the tariff deadline to July 9 from June 1, after European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen appealed for more time to negotiate a deal. This announcement propelled automobile stocks by 1.1%, with prominent gains in Stellantis, Mercedes, and Valeo.

Luxury, banking, and technology stocks, all sensitive to U.S. economic conditions, saw advances ranging from 0.9% to 1.7%, driven by Trump's tariff retreat. Investors noted a shift away from U.S. assets due to rising fears of economic slowdown and political tension.

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

