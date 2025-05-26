European Stock Market Surges on Trump Tariff Delay

European shares rebounded significantly on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump postponed his proposed 50% tariff on the region. The pan-European STOXX 600 index climbed 0.9% as markets opened following Friday's 0.9% loss, triggered by Trump's unexpected tariff threat on the European Union due to stalled negotiations.

On Sunday, Trump extended the tariff deadline to July 9 from June 1, after European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen appealed for more time to negotiate a deal. This announcement propelled automobile stocks by 1.1%, with prominent gains in Stellantis, Mercedes, and Valeo.

Luxury, banking, and technology stocks, all sensitive to U.S. economic conditions, saw advances ranging from 0.9% to 1.7%, driven by Trump's tariff retreat. Investors noted a shift away from U.S. assets due to rising fears of economic slowdown and political tension.