Left Menu

Chhattisgarh's Industrial Leap: New Transformer Manufacturing Hub to Boost Energy Sector

Karmveer Electronics Limited announces a Rs 300 crore investment to establish a cutting-edge transformer manufacturing unit in Raipur, signaling a major industrial advancement for Chhattisgarh. This project aims to enhance local employment, strengthen technological capabilities, and contribute to India's energy infrastructure, aligning with the 'Make in Chhattisgarh' spirit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-05-2025 14:10 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 14:10 IST
Chhattisgarh's Industrial Leap: New Transformer Manufacturing Hub to Boost Energy Sector
Chattisgrah Chief Minister Vishnu Deo (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark development towards a 'Developed India', Chhattisgarh gears up for a transformative industrial stride with the upcoming establishment of a transformer manufacturing unit in Raipur by Karmveer Electronics Limited. The company has proposed an investment exceeding Rs 300 crore, propelling the state into a leading position for transformer production nationwide.

This pivotal proposal was presented to Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai by Karmveer Electronics' Managing Director, Vivek Jain, at a meeting at Chhattisgarh Sadan in New Delhi. Discussions focused on the project's blueprint, potential investment, and employment generation, as Jain highlighted the unit's technological sophistication and its crucial role in bolstering India's energy infrastructure.

Chief Minister Sai expressed strong support, emphasizing Chhattisgarh's commitment to becoming a pivotal force in crafting a 'Developed India' by 2047. This initiative, Sai noted, is key to advancing the state's technological prowess and self-reliance, while also enhancing local employment and industrial growth. Such projects fortify the 'Make in Chhattisgarh' ethos as the state moves towards power sector modernization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025