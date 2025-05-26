Chhattisgarh's Industrial Leap: New Transformer Manufacturing Hub to Boost Energy Sector

In a landmark development towards a 'Developed India', Chhattisgarh gears up for a transformative industrial stride with the upcoming establishment of a transformer manufacturing unit in Raipur by Karmveer Electronics Limited. The company has proposed an investment exceeding Rs 300 crore, propelling the state into a leading position for transformer production nationwide.

This pivotal proposal was presented to Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai by Karmveer Electronics' Managing Director, Vivek Jain, at a meeting at Chhattisgarh Sadan in New Delhi. Discussions focused on the project's blueprint, potential investment, and employment generation, as Jain highlighted the unit's technological sophistication and its crucial role in bolstering India's energy infrastructure.

Chief Minister Sai expressed strong support, emphasizing Chhattisgarh's commitment to becoming a pivotal force in crafting a 'Developed India' by 2047. This initiative, Sai noted, is key to advancing the state's technological prowess and self-reliance, while also enhancing local employment and industrial growth. Such projects fortify the 'Make in Chhattisgarh' ethos as the state moves towards power sector modernization.

