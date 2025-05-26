Reviving KSDL: From Corruption to Profit Amidst Controversy

Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL), once marred by corruption, is now registering significant profits, according to state minister MB Patil. Under the previous administration, KSDL was in a dire state but has since turned around, with production increasing by 40% and profits surging past Rs 400 crores.

After taking the helm, Patil addressed corruption within KSDL by installing new leadership and restructuring existing systems. This decisive action allowed KSDL to boost production values from Rs 1200 crore to Rs 1700 crore. Despite this economic success, the choice of actress Tamannaah Bhatia as a brand ambassador has garnered criticism for not selecting a Kannada actor, igniting protests.

In response to the backlash, Patil has defended the decision, stating it forms part of a broader strategy to expand KSDL's reach across India and dismisses claims that this affects Kannada pride. He noted that financial gains from such endorsements contribute significantly to the state, even as Pro Kannada groups express their displeasure through staged protests in Bengaluru.

