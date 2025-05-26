Left Menu

Iran Resolute Amid Stalled U.S. Nuclear Talks

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian affirms Iran's resilience if nuclear negotiations with the U.S. fail. Talks between Iran and the U.S. continue amidst high stakes for both parties. Disagreements persist, especially on uranium enrichment, with Iran rejecting interim deal proposals and waiting for further mediation from Oman.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-05-2025 15:21 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 15:21 IST
Iran Resolute Amid Stalled U.S. Nuclear Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Iran is preparing to endure ongoing challenges if nuclear negotiations with the U.S. do not yield a successful agreement, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stated Monday. This declaration followed U.S. President Donald Trump's optimistic remarks regarding recent discussions with Tehran.

The diplomatic discussions aim to solve a longstanding conflict over Iran's nuclear objectives. President Trump has cautioned that failure to reach a new agreement could result in severe economic sanctions against Iran or potential military action. Pezeshkian, speaking to state media, emphasized Iran's capability to withstand U.S. pressure, noting, "It's not like we will die of hunger if they refuse to negotiate with us or impose sanctions. We will find a way to survive."

Despite some progress in recent talks held in Rome, substantial disagreements remain, particularly concerning Iran's uranium enrichment. Foreign ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei reiterated Iran's firm stance against pausing enrichment or agreeing to an interim deal. As talks continue, Iran awaits further mediation from Oman to resume negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025