Iran Resolute Amid Stalled U.S. Nuclear Talks

Iran is preparing to endure ongoing challenges if nuclear negotiations with the U.S. do not yield a successful agreement, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stated Monday. This declaration followed U.S. President Donald Trump's optimistic remarks regarding recent discussions with Tehran.

The diplomatic discussions aim to solve a longstanding conflict over Iran's nuclear objectives. President Trump has cautioned that failure to reach a new agreement could result in severe economic sanctions against Iran or potential military action. Pezeshkian, speaking to state media, emphasized Iran's capability to withstand U.S. pressure, noting, "It's not like we will die of hunger if they refuse to negotiate with us or impose sanctions. We will find a way to survive."

Despite some progress in recent talks held in Rome, substantial disagreements remain, particularly concerning Iran's uranium enrichment. Foreign ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei reiterated Iran's firm stance against pausing enrichment or agreeing to an interim deal. As talks continue, Iran awaits further mediation from Oman to resume negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)