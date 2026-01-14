Left Menu

CBI Investigates Digital Fraud Targeting Elderly Woman

A 76-year-old woman from Munirka lost her life savings of Rs 1.64 crore in a digital fraud case. The CBI has taken over the investigation initially handled by the Delhi Police Special Cell. The case was escalated following directives from the Supreme Court in response to the victim's complaint.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2026 18:43 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 18:43 IST
CBI Investigates Digital Fraud Targeting Elderly Woman
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has stepped in to probe an alarming case of digital fraud that saw a 76-year-old widowed pensioner from Munirka duped out of her life savings.

Initially handled by the Delhi Police Special Cell, the case was transferred to the CBI after a directive from the Supreme Court, issued in December 2025. The court highlighted the severe impact on the victim, who fell prey to cybercriminals and lost Rs 1.64 crore through deceitful tactics involving fake documentation.

In her complaint, the victim detailed how fraudsters posing as legitimate entities managed to siphon off her savings, emphasizing the increasing vulnerability of individuals to online financial crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Winter Air Pollution Triggers Respiratory Health Crisis in Delhi

Winter Air Pollution Triggers Respiratory Health Crisis in Delhi

 India
2
Massive Banking Fraud Uncovered: The Banco Master Scandal

Massive Banking Fraud Uncovered: The Banco Master Scandal

 Global
3
Amrit Bharat Express: Revolutionizing Rail Connectivity and Comfort in India

Amrit Bharat Express: Revolutionizing Rail Connectivity and Comfort in India

 India
4
U.S. Personnel Withdrawal Amid Regional Tensions

U.S. Personnel Withdrawal Amid Regional Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Open education policies aren't enough to fix global schooling gaps

Regulatory gaps emerge as EU banks deploy AI under conflicting AML and AI rules

Generative AI opens Pandora’s box of deepfake and fraud risks

Climate crisis challenges core assumptions of modern urban planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026