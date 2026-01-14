CBI Investigates Digital Fraud Targeting Elderly Woman

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has stepped in to probe an alarming case of digital fraud that saw a 76-year-old widowed pensioner from Munirka duped out of her life savings.

Initially handled by the Delhi Police Special Cell, the case was transferred to the CBI after a directive from the Supreme Court, issued in December 2025. The court highlighted the severe impact on the victim, who fell prey to cybercriminals and lost Rs 1.64 crore through deceitful tactics involving fake documentation.

In her complaint, the victim detailed how fraudsters posing as legitimate entities managed to siphon off her savings, emphasizing the increasing vulnerability of individuals to online financial crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)