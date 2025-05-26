EU Deforestation Law Under Fire: Member States Demand Delay and Overhaul

BRUSSELS, May 26 - The European Union is encountering heightened pressure from its member nations to hold off on and modify its upcoming policy designed to curb deforestation. Eleven member governments have pushed back, calling for amendments, according to a document reviewed by Reuters.

The pioneering policy. intended to thwart 10% of global deforestation driven by EU imports of commodities such as soy, beef, and palm oil, has become a contentious issue within Europe's environmental strategy. Originally set to launch sooner, the initiative was postponed to December 2025 after concerns from trade partners like Brazil and the U.S. prompted reduced reporting mandates following industry backlash.

Austria and Luxembourg spearheaded a coalition of 11 nations urging the European Commission to further simplify regulations and delay implementation. Signed by Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Finland, Italy, Latvia, Portugal, Romania, and Slovenia, the countries argue that compliance requirements are exceedingly burdensome. Amidst these tensions, the EU faces a challenging balance in executing its deforestation control objectives.