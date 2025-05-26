Left Menu

Nagaland University Unveils Stingless Bees as Game-Changer for Agriculture

Researchers from Nagaland University have discovered two stingless bee species, Tetragonula iridipennis and Lepidotrigona arcifera, that can boost agricultural yields by improving pollination. These bees not only provide an effective alternative to traditional pollinators but also produce medicinal honey that enhances farmers' income. Their rearing offers a sustainable solution to pollination deficits.

Scientific Meliponiary located at School of Agricultural Sciences, Nagaland University (Medziphema Campus) (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking discovery, scientists at Nagaland University have identified two species of stingless bees, Tetragonula iridipennis and Lepidotrigona arcifera, which could transform agricultural production through enhanced pollination methods. The research highlights the significant impact these bees have on crop yields and fruit quality when used as pollinators under greenhouse conditions.

The importance of this research is evident in the improved outcomes for chilli cultivation, where pollination by these stingless bees resulted in a 29.46% increase in fruit set for king chilli and notable enhancements in fruit quality and seed viability for Capsicum annuum. Moreover, stingless bees offer a crucial advantage due to their non-aggressive nature, providing a safer alternative to traditional honeybees.

Dr. Avinash Chauhan, leading the research at Nagaland University, emphasizes the potential economic benefits for farmers through the sale of medicinal honey produced by stingless bees. With findings published in esteemed journals, this pioneering work is paving the way for future studies on other crops and refining extraction techniques to maximize the medicinal benefits of stingless bee honey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

