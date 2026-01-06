Zelenskiy Shakes Up Ukraine's Security Leadership Amid Ongoing Conflict

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has announced a significant shake-up in Ukraine's security leadership, as the war with Russia approaches a four-year milestone. The president removed Vasyl Maliuk as head of the Security Service of Ukraine, known for high-profile operations like the 'Spiderweb' mission, which struck Russian warplanes.

In Maliuk's place, Major-General Yevhenii Khmara has been appointed as the acting head. With experience in Ukraine's elite Alfa combat unit, he steps into this critical role amid increasing pressure for Ukraine to deliver decisive blows against Russian forces. Despite the changes, some commanders remain supportive of Maliuk's tenure.

The reshuffle also includes changes in Ukraine's defence and energy ministries, as Zelenskiy moves to replace key figures following stalled peace talks. These adjustments underscore Ukraine's resolve to intensify asymmetric operations and leverage technology to thwart Russia's prolonged conflict strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)