U.S. Legal Battle: Pollack Set to Defend Maduro Against Drug Charges

Barry Pollack, known for defending WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, is now representing former Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro in a U.S. drug case. The trial could challenge claims of immunity for foreign leaders. Pollack's past experience with high-profile international cases adds intrigue to this legal battle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2026 00:52 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 00:52 IST
Prominent Washington lawyer Barry Pollack, renowned for his defense of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, is set to represent toppled Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro in a U.S. drug-related trial. This case could become pivotal in determining the reach of legal immunity for foreign leaders and the legality of international captures.

Pollack appeared in a Manhattan federal court on Monday as Maduro pleaded not guilty to accusations of leading a cocaine-trafficking conspiracy into the U.S. This challenge includes connections with guerrilla groups and drug cartels. The defense will strenuously argue against his capture, described as a 'military abduction', and will invoke his head-of-state immunity.

Pollack is experienced in handling complex international cases; his track record includes negotiating Assange's release and representing other high-profile defendants. This case will test both the jurisdiction of U.S. courts and international diplomacy, as the U.S. does not recognize Maduro as Venezuela's leader since 2019 due to contested elections.

