U.S. Invests $2.7 Billion to Strengthen Domestic Uranium Enrichment
The U.S. Energy Department has announced a $2.7 billion investment aimed at boosting domestic uranium enrichment capabilities. This move, revealed on Monday, allocates funds to American Centrifuge Operating, General Matter, and Orano Federal Services over a decade-long period.
The contracts stipulate that these companies achieve certain milestones in providing enrichment services for both low-enriched and high-assay uranium. These efforts are geared toward meeting the demands of current nuclear power facilities as well as next-generation modular reactors.
Energy Secretary Chris Wright emphasized the administration's determination to secure a robust domestic nuclear fuel supply chain. The goal is to furnish the necessary nuclear fuels for both traditional reactors and the advanced reactors of the future.
