Delcy Rodriguez: Venezuela's Interim Leadership Amid Turmoil

Delcy Rodriguez, once the vice president under Nicolas Maduro, has taken the oath as interim president of Venezuela. The ceremony took place in the country's parliament building, signaling a critical transition in leadership amid ongoing political tensions.

Rodriguez's inauguration was conducted by her brother, Jorge Rodriguez, the leader of the National Assembly, marking a familial alliance at the helm of the nation's governance. Her appointment follows a period of intense domestic and international scrutiny.

In her inaugural address, Rodriguez expressed deep sorrow for the suffering faced by the Venezuelan populace, particularly citing recent 'illegitimate military aggression' and the abduction of 'two heroes.' She also emphasized her intent to establish a cooperative relationship with the Trump administration, potentially paving the way for diplomatic dialogues.

