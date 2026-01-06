Left Menu

Stabbing Incident Shakes Northeast Delhi

An altercation in northeast Delhi's Welcome area ended in tragedy with the stabbing death of 18-year-old Arman and serious injury of Altaf Ali. Police are actively investigating the incident, interviewing witnesses, and examining CCTV footage to identify and apprehend those responsible.

Updated: 06-01-2026 00:53 IST
  Country:
  • India

A fatal stabbing incident rocked northeast Delhi's Welcome area, leaving one 18-year-old dead and another seriously injured, according to police reports on Tuesday.

The tragic event claimed the life of Arman, while Altaf Ali, also 18, is receiving care at Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, where he's reportedly in stable condition.

Police are meticulously gathering evidence, with teams examining CCTV footage and interviewing witnesses to piece together what led to this grievous crime. A case has been filed at Welcome police station, as investigators work to reveal the full story behind the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

