Stabbing Incident Shakes Northeast Delhi

A fatal stabbing incident rocked northeast Delhi's Welcome area, leaving one 18-year-old dead and another seriously injured, according to police reports on Tuesday.

The tragic event claimed the life of Arman, while Altaf Ali, also 18, is receiving care at Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, where he's reportedly in stable condition.

Police are meticulously gathering evidence, with teams examining CCTV footage and interviewing witnesses to piece together what led to this grievous crime. A case has been filed at Welcome police station, as investigators work to reveal the full story behind the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)